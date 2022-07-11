Jharkhand ready for grand welcome of PM Modi on July 12

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Jharkhand Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) State President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash has expressed confidence that a large number of people will turn up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar on Tuesday.

He said that it will be a historic day for Jharkhand especially Santhal Pargana region.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash said that PM Modi had launched many schemes for Jharkhand and for Santhal Pargana region like a bridge on the Ganga River, a port, a railway station in Godda, and national highways.

"The work of connecting Baba Baidyanath with air is historic. People of Jharkhand had dreamt of an airport in Deoghar and the Prime Minister has fulfilled the dream of people," he said.

The Jharkhand BJP President lauded the Prime Minister's decision to make Droupadi Murmu, Santhali Tribal women as the NDA's candidate for presidential polls and said it is a great honour for tribals and increased the self-respect of the people belonging to this community.



"On July 12, the Prime Minister will also address a mega rally in Deoghar and also a do 10 km road show. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also worship in Baidyanath Temple which is one of 12 Jyotirlingas in the country," he added.

"The special attachment of the Prime Minister towards Jharkhand shows how serious he is towards its development," he added

In a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar. These projects will help in significantly improving socio-economic prosperity in the region.

As a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth more than Rs 10,000 crore. He will dedicate two Railway projects viz. Godda-Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling Project to the nation. (ANI)

