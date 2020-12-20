Jharkhand records 247 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 fatalities

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 20 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 247 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,12,853, according to the data released by the health department.

There are 1,718 active cases in the state as of December 19.

Two fatalities due to the virus were also reported on Friday, taking the death toll to 1,010.



Besides, 234 people recovered from the lethal infection pushing the tally for recovered cases to 1,10,125.

Meanwhile, with 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136. (ANI)

