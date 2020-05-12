Jharkhand releases Rs 25 L for each district as compensation for farmers whose crops hit by hailstorm

By Rizwan Arif

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): Jharkhand Disaster Management Department has released Rs 25 lakh for each district in the state as compensation for farmers whose crops were devastated by the recent rain shower and hailstorm.

With monsoon expected to hit Jharkhand in mid-June, Minister for Disaster Management Banna Gupta said, "Rs 25 lakh has been disbursed to every district administration to help the victims of a hailstorm. All the district administrations have been instructed to act swiftly upon the hailstorm information and provide aid to farmers. Our aim is to help each farmer. If needed, an additional amount will be released."

The minister said that the disaster management department is also formulating an action plan to tackle such untoward situations.

"As torrential rain and hailstorm cause some untoward situations in many areas. To tackle such situations and provide relief in golden hours, disaster management has been put alert. The department is making an action plan regarding this," he added.

Jharkhand witnessed unexpected rain and hailstorm this week. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the situation will persist till May 15. (ANI)

