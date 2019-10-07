Jharkhand: Replica of Hinglaj Mata Temple set up to 'promote brotherhood' between India, Pak

Garhwa (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): In an effort to spread a message of brotherhood between India and Pakistan, a replica of neighbouring country-based Hinglaj Mata Temple has been set up as a Durga puja pandal (marquee) in Garhwa district of Jharkhand.

Office-bearers of Jai Bhawani Sangh, the organisers of the puja, said the motive behind setting up a replica of the temple is to send a message of peace between the two countries and to provide people with a glimpse of the temple in the neighbouring country.

The Hinglaj Mata Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas of the Hindu goddess Sati, as per Hindu mythology, and is situated in Hinglaj town in Lasbela district of Pakistan's Balochistan.

"We want to send a message of brotherhood to Pakistan. Pakistan and India both will be benefited if they share a good relationship. Also, we have made this arrangement for the devotees who cannot go to Pakistan to offer prayers at the temple," Murli Shaym Soni, a senior office-bearer of Jay Bhawani Sangh, said.

Another member of the puja organising committee, Umesh Kashyap, said, "Since relations are not good between India and Pakistan, devotees cannot go to the temple there. So we have made a replica of the temple for the devotees to offer their prayers to Goddess Hingla."

The unique initiative has earned accolades from the locals who see the initiative as an effective measure to promote peace and religious harmony between the two nations, especially at a time when the India-Pak relations have a touched a new low owing to Pakistan's rhetoric over the reading down of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)