Jharkhand reports 1,060 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 15,130

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): With 1,060 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases reached in the state 15,130.

In a COVID-19 bulletin, the state government informed that out of 5,372 samples tested on August 5, 1,060 samples resulted positive for coronavirus while 4,312 tested negative.

The number of active cases stands at 9,074 and 5,914 recovery, stated the bulletin.

The total number of fatalities is 142 in the state.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday after 56,282 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

