Jharkhand reports 1,755 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 23 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 1,755 new COVID-19 cases, 3,888 recoveries, and 9 deaths on Saturday.

With 3,888 recoveries, the active cases in the state stand at 21,628 on Saturday.



In the meantime, India on Saturday reported a dip in daily COVID-19 infections as the country logged 3,37,704 fresh cases with a daily positivity rate of 17.22 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per government data, new infections were 9,550 less than that reported on Friday. India had reported 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases and the daily positivity rate stood at 17.94 per cent yesterday.

The ministry in COVID-19 bulletin had said that India's active caseload currently stands at 21,13,365. The active cases account for 5.43 per cent of the total cases. The weekly positivity rate is at 16.65 per cent. (ANI)

