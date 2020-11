Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Covid-19 tally of Jharkhand surged to 1,04,442 with 203 new positive infections, the state health department said on Sunday.



The death toll stands at 897.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new positive cases at 60, followed by Hazaribagh at 24.

The total active coronavirus in the state was recorded at 4471, while 99,074 people have recovered and or discharged from hospital so far. (ANI)