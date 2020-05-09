Jharkhand reports 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], May 9 (ANI): With 22 new COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand on Friday reported its highest spike in single day.

"One patient has tested positive of coronavirus at PMCH, Dhanbad. The patient is from Koderma," said Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand stands at 154.

A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country so far. (ANI)

