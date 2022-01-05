Jharkhand reports 2,681 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 5 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 2,681 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, Ranchi reported the highest number of cases at 1,196, followed by East Singhbhum (402) and Koderma (152) districts.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state mounted to 7,681.



As many as 216 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. However, the new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 5,149.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday mandated the COVID test at Ranchi airport for passengers coming to the state.

As per the Airport authorities, this test will be free of cost.

If a traveller is carrying a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report (not more than 72 hours old) or a certificate showing his/her 'fully vaccinated' status, then they will be exempted from the test. (ANI)

