Jharkhand reports 288 new COVID-19 cases

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 288 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

According to the state Health Department, 661 people also recovered from the infection today.



A total of 1,05,781 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state so far, including 3,291 active cases.

While 921 people have succumbed to the disease, the state has seen 1,01,569 recoveries.

With 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of cases have gone up to 87,28,795. (ANI)

