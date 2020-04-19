Jharkhand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): Three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Hindpiri area of Ranchi, taking the total number of cases in the State to 41 on Sunday.

"Three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Hindpiri today. All have contact history with previous positive cases. The total number of cases in the State increased to 41 now," said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand's Health Secretary.

With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of positive coronavirus cases has reached 16,116, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

