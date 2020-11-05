Jharkhand reports 301 more coronavirus cases

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Three hundred and one more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday.



As per the COVID-19 bulletin of the state, 505 people diagnosed with the virus were also discharged the same day.

The tally of the coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,03,188, including 97,480 recoveries and 4,814 active cases. A total of 894 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen so far.

As many as 3,503,516 samples have been tested for the virus in the state till Wednesday, according to the state health department. (ANI)

