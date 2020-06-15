Jharkhand reports 37 more cases of coronavirus

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 37 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the State to 1761.

