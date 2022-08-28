Jharkhand reports 4 swine flu cases

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Jharkhand National Health Mission on Sunday informed that four cases of Swine Flu have been reported in three districts of the state.

"Four cases of Swine Flu from Bokaro, Ranchi and Giridih districts were detected in the state," said Dr Bhuvanesh Pratap Singh, MD, National Health Mission (NHM) Jharkhand.

He further added that the health department is on high alert and all the precautions are being taken.

More details are awaited. (ANI)