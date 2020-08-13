Jharkhand reports 679 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 13 (ANI): With 679 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases reached in the state 20,257, said the State Health Department said.



In a COVID-19 bulletin, the state government informed that eight persons succumbed to the virus on Wednesday.

The total count of coronavirus cases includes 12,197 recovered/discharged, 7,858 active cases, and 202 deaths, the department added. (ANI)

