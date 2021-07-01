Jharkhand reports 85 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 1 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and 120 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the state COVID-19 bulletin, the new cases pushed the case tally in Jharkhand to 3,45,610.

As many as 3,39,583 people recovered from the disease so far in the state. Meanwhile, the active number of cases stands at 914. The COVID death toll in Jharkhand currently stands at 5,113.

Earlier on Sunday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state government is preparing to fight against the anticipated third COVID-19 wave.

''Our government will not leave any stone unturned to create the best possible health infrastructure for our people and children. The third wave is anticipated but the government is preparing itself in advance to fight against the new wave. The second wave was a lesson for us; it helped us find the loopholes in our health facilities. But, this time we are preparing ourselves in advance," Soren had said.

All districts are working on a war footing and ICUs are being developed in all the Sadar Hospitals and few CHCs across the state. The child wards across government hospitals are also being equipped with modern medical facilities

The Chief Minister directed all the officials to equip child wards in government hospitals with modern medical equipment. This way, the infected patients in rural areas will be able to access the best possible treatment, free of cost in their locality. (ANI)