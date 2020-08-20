Jharkhand reports 967 new coronavirus cases

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 967 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

The total cases in the state have climbed to 26,300, including 16,566 discharges and 278 deaths.

At present, the number of active cases stands at 9,456.

India's COVID-19 count reached 27,67,274 and the recoveries crossed the 2-million mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry stated that the COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated patients and 52,889 deaths. (ANI)

