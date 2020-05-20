Jharkhand restricts movement of individuals across state, essential activities exempted

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Jharkhand government has strictly prohibited the movement of individuals between 7 pm to 7 am.

However, essential activities have been exempted.

"Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited in Jharkhand between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law to ensure strict compliance," the state government said.

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 with some relaxations. (ANI)

