Jharkhand results: BJP leading on 11 seats, Congress on seven

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): In the early trends, the BJP is leading on 11 seats in the early trends in the Jharkhand Assembly election results, according to Election Commission of India.

According to the data available on the poll body's website, Congress party is leading on seven seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on three and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading on five seats.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

The state went to polls for all Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

The Jharkhand assembly election results 2019 will be announced today to determine the fate of the Raghubar Das-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

BJP, JMM, Congress, RJD, All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha - Prajatantrik (JVM-P) are the main political parties in the fray.

The primary fight is between the BJP and the alliance of Congress, JMM, RJD. (ANI)