Jharkhand RJD leader floats his own party RJDL

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): In what is perceived as a blow to RJD in Jharkhand, Gautam Sagar Rana who was made state party president after state RJD chief Annapurna Devi shifted guards to BJP before the general elections, floated his own party, Rashtriya Janata Dal Loktantrik (RJDL), on Sunday.

"90 per cent of RJD Jharkhand cadre and I am upset with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. There is no democracy left in RJD. We will serve people of Jharkhand on our own," said Rana while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Before Lok Sabha polls, state RJD chief Annapurna Devi left the party and joined hands with BJP and won the elections from Koderma. However, after RJD's defeat in the elections, its youth president Abhay Singh got appointed as RJD state president.

Rana and other leaders were opposed to this move. "We have given the time till June 21 to the national leadership but it seems that all the doors were closed for talk and deliberations," said Rana. (ANI)

