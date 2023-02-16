Jharkhand: Section 144 still effective in Palamu, admin says "situation under control"

Palamu (Jharkhand) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Jharkhand administration in Palamu's Panki said that the situation in the clash-erupted city is now stable and under control.



"The situation in Palamu is now stable and has been controlled. With the overnight patrolling of the police teams, people here were made to follow the imposed rule of section 144, hence no movement was seen here," Palamu executive magistrate, Prashant Kumar said talking to ANI and appealing to the people to maintain peace and brotherhood.

Notably, section 144 of the CrPC is still in force in the city after a massive clash erupted between two groups over the installation of 'toran dwar' (entry gate) in front of a Mosque on the occasion of the upcoming Mahashivratri in Jharkhand's Palamu on February 15, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the locals, the matter was initially a verbal argument that eventually escalated leading to stone pelting and arson in the area.



The police also said that a few houses here were partially set on fire and the policemen sustained injuries during the incident.

"Stone pelting and arson took place over the installation of 'toran dwar' in front of the Mosque. The dispute erupted over the installation of 'toran dwar' by one group on the occasion of Mahashivratri in front of the Mosque. The people from the other community objected to it after which the argument escalated leading to stone pelting," said Inspector General (IG) Rajkumar Lakra on Wednesday.

He informed that Section 144 has been imposed and internet services have been suspended for 24 hours. He said that the senior police officials have camped in the area and monitoring the situation continuously.

"DC [Deputy Commissioner] Palamu are monitoring the situation. Various police officials have camped in the area and kept the situation under control," the IG had said appealing not to believe in any kind of rumors.

"I appeal to people to not believe in rumors and to have trust in the administration. We will conduct a fair investigation," he said. (ANI)

