Jharkhand: Six cops injured as their vehicle falls into ditch

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Six policemen were injured, two of them critically, after a Jharkhand Police vehicle fell into a deep ditch, here in Palna village of Jamshedpur on Saturday.

The injured include one officer, four constables and a home guard. The injured have been admitted to Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur for treatment.

Jamshedpur Rural SP Piyush Pandey has confirmed the incident. According to the police, the condition of two is very critical.

"The accident happened when the soldiers were coming back from the DLSA (District Legal Service Authority) programme and patrolling in the Naxalite affected area. The driver of lost control and the vehicle fell into a ditch while he was trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle," the police said.(ANI)

