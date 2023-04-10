Jharkhand: Special PMLA court frames charges against suspended IAS Pooja Singhal, others

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): A Special PMLA Court in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Monday framed charges against suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others in a money laundering case.

The special PLMA Court had earlier rejected Singhal's discharge petition and decided to frame charges in the case on Wednesday (April 5).

On Wednesday, the defence side sought time as they had a matter listed in Supreme Court on April 6.



Upon hearing both sides, the court fixed the next date on April 10, for framing of charges.

In May, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

She was the second arrest in this case as ED already arrested Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar on May 7. ED recovered Rs 17.51 crore from the premises of Kumar and Rs 1.8 crore from Pulse Hospital.

Singhal was arrested after ED got credible evidence of her connection with CA Suman Kumar to frame the charges.

Pooja Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC). (ANI)

