Jharkhand: Special POSCO court sentences 3 persons to life term till death in 2019 gang rape case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): A special POCSO court in Ranchi sentenced three persons to life imprisonment till death with a fine of Rs 10,000 on each in a 2019 gangrape case of a minor girl.



The three accused have been identified as Khalid Raj, Yash Raj Suneja and Bablu.

Earlier, the court had convicted the three in the gang-rape case. A case was registered in 2019 at Mahila Police station in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

The victim who is a resident of Chaibasa district met Khalid Raj and others to record a local song. She had alleged that the trio took her to various places and raped her. (ANI)

