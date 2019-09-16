Tabrez Ansari's wife Shahista Praveen with her mother and uncle in Saraikela, Jamshedpur, on Monday. Photo/ANI
Jharkhand: Tabrez's wife threatens to commit suicide if Section 302 not incorporated in FIR against accused

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:58 IST

Saraikela (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The wife of Tabrez Ansari, the man who was lynched in June, on Monday demanded the incorporation of Section 302 in the FIR lodged against his alleged murderers and threatened to commit suicide if her demand were not met.
Ansari's wife Shahista Praveen along with her mother and uncle Moulana Masrur Aalam met the District Collector (DC) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) and demanded a copy of the postmortem examination and viscera report of the deceased.
"We demanded a copy of his postmortem examination and viscera reports so that we can take legal action in the case. The DC said the reports were not with not him and asked us to meet the SP. When we met the SP, he said he will not give anything. If we do not get anything, how we will take legal action," Moulana Masrur Aalam, Ansari's uncle, told ANI here.
Ansari's wife Praveen threatened to kill herself if the government does not reinstate the murder charge against his alleged murderers.
She said: "I will commit suicide if the murderers do not get punishment, and Section 302 is not slapped against them and they are not hanged to death."
Praveen said the "world knows how he died" and alleged that the DC and the SP did not listen to them. "The world knows how he died. I visited the offices of DC and SP but no one is ready to listen to us. If justice is not done, I will kill myself either in DC or SP office," she said.
Last week, the police dropped Section 302 of the IPC against in its chargesheet against 11 accused in the lynching case, saying that the murder case could not be made based on the findings of the post-mortem examination report.
The police have charged the accused under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).
Tabrez was assaulted by a mob on the suspicion of committing a theft in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand in June this year. After four days, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. (ANI)

