Jharkhand to airlift stranded migrant labourers from Leh

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): Jharkhand government will airlift 115 stranded migrant workers from Nubra Valley, Diskit and Chunthug valley on Monday (June 8) and Tuesday (June 9), officials from the Chief Minister's office said.

These migrant labourers were working on a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) project in the area and are stuck from the past couple of months due to COVID-19 lockdown.

"Jharkhand Government initiates second and third airlift from Leh starting today; flights will land at Ranchi Airport on 8th and 9th June. 115 workers stranded in BRO projects in far off places at Nubra Valley, Diskit and Chunthug valley are being flown back," a statement from Jharkhand CMO read.

"We are from Jharkhand. We had come to work in Chamlung in Leh. Now that our work has stopped because of the pandemic, we are stuck here. We wrote to our CM Hemant Soren for his help and he is taking us back to our villages. We are very very grateful for his help," a stranded worker said while speaking to ANI.



Jharkhand CMO further informed that another 93 workers will be evacuated on June 12 and 13 from Leh, thus completing the entire group of 270. (ANI)

