Jharkhand to have five-phase election from Nov 30, results on Dec 23

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Jharkhand will go for five-phased election from November 30 to December 20 in the popularity test of BJP-led government led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The counting of votes for the 81-member assembly will take place on December 23.

As many as 67 assembly constituencies in the state are "very extremely" to "extremely" affected by the Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said at a press briefing to announce the dates.

The first phase of polling will be held on November 30 for 13 seats, the second phase on December 6 for 20 seats, the third phase on December 12 for 17 seats, fourth phase on December 16 for 16 seats and 15 seats will go to the polls in the last phase on December 20.

Arora said 2.26 crore voters -- including 1.18 crore male and 1.08 crore female -- will be able to exercise their franchise in the polls.

"Nineteen districts are very extremely-affected while 13 districts are extremely effected with the Left Wing Extremism in Jharkhand. Other districts are also affected," he said.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the state with the announcement of the poll schedule.

The commission will set up 20 per cent more polling stations compared to the last Assembly election in 2014.

Raghubar Das has become the first chief minister of the state to complete the full term in office. The tenure of the incumbent Assembly ends January 5, 2020.

It will be the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out in 2000 from Bihar.

The elections in Jharkhand will be held weeks after Haryana and Maharashtra went to polls. While the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in Maharashtra, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Haryana and has formed the government in alliance with Jannayak Janta Party and support of independents.

The differences between BJP and Shiv Sena on power-sharing has prevented formation of a new government in Maharashtra. (ANI)

