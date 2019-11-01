Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

Jharkhand to have five-phase election from Nov 30, results on Dec 23

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Jharkhand will go for five-phased election from November 30 to December 20 in the popularity test of BJP-led government led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.
The counting of votes for the 81-member assembly will take place on December 23.
As many as 67 assembly constituencies in the state are "very extremely" to "extremely" affected by the Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said at a press briefing to announce the dates.
The first phase of polling will be held on November 30 for 13 seats, the second phase on December 6 for 20 seats, the third phase on December 12 for 17 seats, fourth phase on December 16 for 16 seats and 15 seats will go to the polls in the last phase on December 20.
Arora said 2.26 crore voters -- including 1.18 crore male and 1.08 crore female -- will be able to exercise their franchise in the polls.
"Nineteen districts are very extremely-affected while 13 districts are extremely effected with the Left Wing Extremism in Jharkhand. Other districts are also affected," he said.
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the state with the announcement of the poll schedule.
The commission will set up 20 per cent more polling stations compared to the last Assembly election in 2014.
Raghubar Das has become the first chief minister of the state to complete the full term in office. The tenure of the incumbent Assembly ends January 5, 2020.
It will be the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out in 2000 from Bihar.
The elections in Jharkhand will be held weeks after Haryana and Maharashtra went to polls. While the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in Maharashtra, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Haryana and has formed the government in alliance with Jannayak Janta Party and support of independents.
The differences between BJP and Shiv Sena on power-sharing has prevented formation of a new government in Maharashtra. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:43 IST

If Shiv Sena doesn't not support BJP, there is possibility of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Amid political rift in 'Mahayuti' over the formation of government in Maharashtra, Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that if the Shiv Sena does not support the BJP, then there is a possibility that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:46 IST

More tests needed to conclude if explosives inside suspicious...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): After a suspicious bag was found outside Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3, the CISF on Friday said that more tests were needed to conclude if it contained explosives such as RDX and possibility of "false alarm" cannot be ruled out.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:27 IST

Punjab, Haryana, Centre should give specific deadlines for...

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): Holding stubble burning in the neighbouring states responsible for rising air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked Punjab, Haryana and Central governments to give specific deadlines, by when they will put stop on stu

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:59 IST

25-year-old metro worker dies after 100 tonnes U-girder fell on him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A 25-year-old metro worker was crushed to death after a 100 tonnes U-girder fell on him during construction work of Metro Line 2A in Kandivali area on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:56 IST

I believe Fadnavis will be chief minister of Maharashtra: Union...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre on Friday expressed hope that Devendra Fadnavis would again be the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:52 IST

Soldier dies in Meerut after being accidentally shot during...

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier succumbed to his injuries on Thursday here after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:46 IST

We have mandate to sit in opposition, no strategy to support...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Congress' Maharashtra unit president Bala Saheb Thorat on Friday said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and his party have no strategy of forging an alliance with the Shiv Sena as both the parties have got mandate to sit in the opposition.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:43 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Couple killed after being hit by tanker in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Two people died after a tanker carrying diesel hit them on the National Highway in Tallapalem village here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:34 IST

Cyclone 'Maha' recedes from Kerala coast: IMD

Kerala [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The 'Maha' cyclone that has formed in the Lakshadweep region in the Arabian Sea has completely receded from the coast of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:27 IST

State govt should not turn MP into 'Madira Pradesh': Shivraj...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday said that the Kamal Nath government should not turn Madhya Pradesh into 'Madira Pradesh' (liquor state).

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:20 IST

Jharkhand to go for five-phased election from Nov 30

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Jharkhand will go the polls in five phases from November 30 with the counting to be held on December 23, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:19 IST

BJP is in practice of twisting history: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha Siddaramaiah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the state government, saying the BJP is in the practice of twisting history and telling lies.

Read More
iocl