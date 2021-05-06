Jharkhand to vaccinate journalists on priority against COVID-19: Hemant Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said journalists in the state will be vaccinated on priority.

"All journalists will be vaccinated on priority in the state. I have instructed the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) in this regard. We will fight together and win this battle against Corona. Corona will lose again, Jharkhand will win again!" Soren said in a tweet.



Some other states including Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh have already said that priority will be given to journalists in COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Jharkhand government earlier today announced that all migrant workers returning to the state will be tested for coronavirus on arrival by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT)

"Those testing COVID negative will be isolated for seven days at government facilities and again tested before they leave. If anyone tests positive in either of the two tests, they will be managed as per the protocol of Health and Family Welfare," the government had said. (ANI)

