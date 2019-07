Jharkhand: Tractor and driver get stuck in Usri River, later rescued safely

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:34 IST

UPA did not "reply" to 2006 train blasts, Modi would have...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday accused the UPA government of failing to give an "appropriate answer" after the train blasts in Mumbai 13 years ago in which 209 people were killed and said Modi government would have given a befitting response to any such terro