Jharkhand: Two held for raping, beheading minor girl

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Police have arrested two persons in connection with the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Jamshedpur earlier this month.

A case has been registered under POCSO Act against the accused, the police said.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (railways) Noor Mustafa Ansari said the accused, Rinku Shah, raped the child and after she started crying, beheaded her and threw her body near a water filter plant.

The police had received a complaint from the child's mother, who is a resident of Purulia district in West Bengal, on July 26, of her child missing from Tatanagar railway station.

On examining the CCTV footage in the railway station, the police were able to nab the culprit.

"We have not been able to recover the head of the victim," the police said.

As per the police, Rinku Shah was involved in kidnapping of children and cases were lodged in 2008 and 2015.

"During interrogations, the accused has named his accomplice Kailash Kumar to whom he used to hand over the children after kidnapping. We have also arrested him." the DSP added. (ANI)

