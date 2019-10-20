Jharkhand: With belief of venom immunity, snake charmers observe unique ritual

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): In a bizarre tradition, Snake charmers in a village in Jamshedpur district get themselves bitten by the serpent with a belief that it will immune them from its venom.

Claiming it to be a 100-year old 'cure ritual' dedicated to serpent divinity and traditional methods, a large number of tribals take part in the ritual. Over the generations, this tribe have thrived on catching venomous snakes and displaying them for a living.

These residents of Shankarda village, located 50 kilometres from Jamshedpur have been performing this ritual to please Goddess Manasa Devi whom they believe to be the Goddess of snakes.

In this ritual observed once in a year, snake charmers ride on a chariot where snakes bit them.

"Every year, we worship Manasa Devi who is considered as Goddess of snakes. This pooja is being performed for the last 100 years. Snake charmers sit on a chariot and perform the pooja to please the Goddess. People wish also fulfilled during this pooja," Karunamay Mandal, a local told ANI.

Locals believe that venom will have no impact on snake charmers during the pooja if they are on the chariot. (ANI)

