Jharkhand: Woman arrested for smuggling 28 exotic species of Cobra

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Jharkhand police has arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling exotic snakes through train at the Tatanagar Railway Station here.

The station in charge of the government railway station said that information about certain objectionable items was received and the officials recovered 28 exotic breeds of snakes and other insects from her possession.



"The checking in the train after the information about a suspect carrying objectionable items in Neelachal Express was received. 28 exotic breed snakes and other insects have been recovered from her," Station-in-charge of Government Railway Police, Rajesh Tiwari said.



According to the officials, the arrested woman has been identified as a resident of Nagaland and the recovered snakes' worth in the international market is in crores.

"This woman was heading to Delhi after she reached West Bengal from Nagaland. Her co-passengers in the train found her activities suspicious and hence informed the police about her," the police informed.



"We were informed via a secret tip about a suspicious woman carrying a box. Around 28 species of exotic snakes were recovered from her after the ME of Tata Nagar probed her. All the snakes recovered were Cobra," Railway officer Rajesh Tiwari said.

Further details in the matter are underway. (ANI)

