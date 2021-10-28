Jharkhand: Woman, one-and-a-half year old daughter found hanging at home in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): A woman and her one-and-a-half year old daughter were found hanging inside their home in the Bariatu area of Ranchi in Jharkhand, said the police on Wednesday.

As per the preliminary investigation, the police said that it could be a case of murder-cum-suicide as the door was locked from inside.

"The husband of the deceased reached the house and found the door locked. He informed the neighbours immediately after which they reported the incident on Wednesday," police said.



They further informed that both the mother and the daughter were found hanging by two different ropes connected to the ceiling.

According to the police, it seems that the woman, identified as Rita Mahto, first hanged the toddler and then died by suicide. "However, all angles are being investigated," police added.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

