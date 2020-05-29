Jharkhand's COVID-19 count rises to 469

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): As of Thursday the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand stands at 469, as per the state's Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases include 253 patients who are active corona cases.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

