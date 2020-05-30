Jharkhand's COVID-19 count up by 45 to 521

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Forty-five new coronavirus cases and one death have been reported in Jharkhand, the state health department said on Friday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state is now 521.

India's COVID-19 count rose to 1,65,799, including 89,987 active cases, 71,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,706 fatalities, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

