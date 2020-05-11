Jharkhand's Giridih confirms 3 more cases of coronavirus

Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], May 11 (ANI): Three more people have tested positive of coronavirus, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary.

"Three more from Giridih have tested COVID-19 positive late night. All had returned from Surat recently," Kulkarni said.

With this, the total positive cases here has mounted to 160.

A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far. (ANI)

