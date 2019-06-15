Jhelum Fables: Srinagar youth explore storytelling, photography in five-day workshop

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): The youth of Kashmir got an opportunity to participate in a five-day long visual storytelling workshop on a houseboat on Jhelum River.

The workshop titled 'Jhelum Fables' was organised by a young entrepreneur, and founder of ROOTS learning group, Mahi Burza. Participants were given a platform to showcase their imagination and creativity through photography and writing.

The five-day affair was conducted with the help of Dr. Tabeena Anjum Qureshi, a noted journalist who is presently working in Jaipur with a reputed national English daily.

"The soul of this workshop is imagination and creativity. What better place to conduct such a workshop than on the beautiful Jhelum River, a muse of so many poets over the years!", Dr Tabinah told ANI.



Afaan Qadri, a participant, and a photography enthusiast shared how he was able to add another dimension to his craft. "From this workshop, we were able to cultivate a creative eye which helped us to see the world through different lenses. The same creativity also started to reflect in our writings and photography."

One of the biggest aims of the workshop, in the eyes of the organizer, was to reconnect the Kashmiri youth to the rich culture of the region. Also, the location of the workshop, Jhelum River was chosen primarily for the participants to experience the nature, the sounds of birds and water which can stimulate creativity in the minds of the participants, she added.

The area has witnessed plenty of violence over the years and according to participants, this workshop helped them look beyond events they see in their daily life and pursue their creative edge. Dr. Tabeena said," On the day of the orientation, the students were asked to not write about conflict but to look beyond it- the imagination, the river and its beauty, the bond between Jhelum and its inhabitants. They were encouraged to capture the essence of their surroundings right from the start."

