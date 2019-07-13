Jhilmil fire: Kejriwal announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of deceased

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families of those who died in the fire at a rubber factory in the city's Jhilmil Industrial area.

Earlier in the day, the fire broke out in the rubber factory, in which three people, including two women, lost their lives, while two others were injured.

"Fire Department was able to rescue two people but failed to save three others. We will give Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased," Kejriwal told media, after visiting the incident site.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal tweeted, "Shocked to know about three deaths in a factory fire in Jhilmil Industrial area. Fire Services personnel tried their best to bring the fire under control in hostile conditions. Am visiting the site wid Industries Minister."

BJP leader Vijay Goyal also visited the spot and enquired about the situation. He also attacked Kejriwal, saying the Chief Minister does nothing to safeguard the capital and just announces compensation after every fire.

"I have seen the condition of the building. It is very bad. Kejriwal every time reaches fire spot, expresses shock and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation," he said.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation has been concluded. The Fire Department is engaged in cooling down the building. (ANI)

