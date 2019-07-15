Jhilmil fire: Two brothers arrested for negligence in fire safety norms

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two brothers on charges of negligence in implementing fire safety norms in their factory in Jhilmil industrial area.

On July 13, a massive fire broke out in their rubber factory in which three people including two women lost their lives, while two others were injured.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the same day visited the factory and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each for the families of the deceased.

"Fire Department was able to rescue two people but failed to save three others. We will give Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased," Kejriwal told media, after visiting the incident site," he said. (ANI)

