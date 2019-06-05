Jilted lover arrested within 12 hours after kidnapping woman's daughter

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A man who had allegedly abducted the daughter of a woman he wanted to marry was arrested by Delhi Police within 12 hours of committing the crime.

The police said that the man identified as Kamlesh hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the woman's daughter after she rejected his proposal of marriage.

On June 2, the girl's mother filed the complaint with the police and a case was registered thereafter.

The police said that the accused kidnapped the child when she went to a nearby shop to buy eggs.

"The egg-seller reported that the child had left his shop with the eggs at around 2.30 pm. The CCTVs installed at nearby shops were scanned and in the CCTV footage she was seen accompanying a motorcyclist as a pillion rider," the police said in a release.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused, identified as Kamlesh, used to come to the house of the complainant along with others to undertake repair works.

"Kamlesh, a daily wages mason was hired by the complainant to repair a leaking ceiling of her rented room about three months ago. Investigations in the area also revealed that Kamlesh had in fact befriended the victim and used to come to the area without any specific work and lure the child by giving her money, sweets, fruits etc," a police statement said.

The police started looking for Kamlesh but he left his house on the incident day. Around 12 teams consisting of 75 personnel of four police stations were constituted to nab the accused.

"The mobile number of Kamlesh was obtained from the landlord and call records immediately were obtained. It was found registered under fictitious name and address. The analysis of the call records revealed that the last call from this phone was made at around 8 pm when the device was in the area of Nizamuddin. Subsequently, the phone had been switched off," the release said.

The police, however, found out that Kamlesh was a native of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh.

"In one of the CCTV footage of Nizamuddin Railway Station, Kamlesh and the missing girl were seen entering the main platform at 7.45 PM. Their movement was further tracked to platform No. 3. It came to notice that one train namely Sampark Kranti had departed from this platform at around 8.20 PM and was scheduled to reach Mahoba ( UP) at around 5.30 AM. One team sent by road to apprehend the suspect and recover the victim from Mahoba," the police said.

The police team coordinated with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mahoba and the accused was detained at around 6 AM by the GRP staff of Mahoba Railway station.

Upon interrogating Kamlesh, the police found that Kamlesh had proposed the child's mother for marriage but she refused.

"The accused Kamlesh works as a mason. He has been working in Delhi over the past 12 years picking up odd jobs while living in rented rooms. He came in contact with the complainant when she hired him to repair her house. Over a period of time, he grew fond of her and proposed marriage. When she refused, he hatched up this plan to kidnap her child so as to pressurize her into marriage," the release said. (ANI)

