Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand to remain shut for tourists on Holi

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): Staff members of the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand have decided not to celebrate Holi festival this year, the Administration said in a statement on Monday, adding that it will remain shut for tourists on March 8.

The decision has been taken in view of protecting the wildlife and forests of the Corbett National Park.

Along with this, the park administration has issued a high alert. Park employees will celebrate Holi on March 10.



"The decision has also been taken in view of wildlife smugglers, attempting to carry out their smuggling bid during Holi," officials said.

"Jim Corbett National Park in Ramnagar has also canceled the holidays of all its officers and employees. All the employees of Corbett will celebrate Holi on March 10. This decision has been taken by the Corbett administration in view of the security of the park in view of Holi festival," Amit Gwasakoti, a Park Warden said.

Meanwhile, to thwart the smuggling bid of the wildlife smugglers, the administration is conducting flag marches on the borders like Bijrani, Jhirna, Dhela, Kalagarh and Dhangarhi.

Teams of Special Operation Group (SOG) and Special Task Force (STF) teams are also vigilant on the border areas. Along with this, those coming to the Corbett Park are also being investigated.

"At the same time, the borders of Corbett Park adjacent to Uttar Pradesh are being monitored through drone cameras," Amit said, adding that tourism activities will be completely closed in all the zones of Corbett National Park. (ANI)

