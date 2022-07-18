Jindal Stainless to provide 3,500 MT stainless steel for the USBRL railway tunnel project in J-K

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): In line with the Centre's vision for modern infrastructure, Jindal Stainless will provide 3,500 MT stainless steel for the construction of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL) Tunnel Project.

This project by the Indian Railways is a 272 km-long railway link in Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the first-ever application of stainless steel cable trays in an Indian railway project.

Lauding this major development, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal said, "We are the government's partner in progress and are committed to developing a state-of-the-art railway infrastructure. USBRL is a prominent project of the Indian Railways that will be a milestone in improving the economic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir."



He further stated that this will the first time, that stainless steel cable trays will be implemented in an Indian Railway project.

"We congratulate the Indian Railways on executing this engineering marvel by overcoming various topographical challenges, and appreciate its decision to choose stainless steel for developing a robust, long-lasting, and sustainable railway infrastructure," he added.

Jindal Stainless' service centre arm, Jindal Stainless Steelway Limited (JSSL), will be supplying EN 1.4404/316L (dual certification) stainless steel grade in 2B finish for the project owing to its high corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, and a lower life cycle cost.

Notably, USBRL has been declared a project of national importance and is the biggest one in the construction of a mountain railway since independence. It is also the highest altitude railway network and the most challenging railway project undertaken by the Indian Railways.

The newly constructed railway line will provide an all-weather and reliable connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir, said the Ministry of Railways. (ANI)

