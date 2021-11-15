Jindal Steel and Power Ltd employee Shrimant Jha to represent India at World Para claw wrestling competition

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Para player Shrimant Jha will participate in the World Para claws wrestling competition that is scheduled to be held from November 26 till December 4 in Romania.

Jindal Steel and Power Limited employee Shrimant Jha has secured a place in the Indian team by winning a medal in the national competition. He has toiled hard for the international competition and is being considered a strong contender for the medal.



Jha said that he has prepared well for the international competition. He has won 40 international medals for the country in various international competitions. Currently, Shrimant Jha is in third place in the world and first in Asia.

He has thanked his colleagues and Jindal Steel and Power Limited for their cooperation in his preparation for the competition.

Shrimant has already demonstrated his sportsmanship in many national and international competitions and won many gold medals. Recently, he made India proud by winning a silver medal. (ANI)

