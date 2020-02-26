Jio to provide digital platform for online darshan of Char Dham

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Jio to provide a digital platform for online darshan of Char Dham soon, Aarti will be broadcast live from major religious places of Uttarakhand, said Information and Public Relations Department of Uttarakhand.

It is worth mentioning that in August 2018, Mukesh Ambani met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and proposed to cooperate in Net Connectivity for Digital Uttarakhand. In this sequence, Jio worked on fiber connectivity. About 89 per cent work has been done.

Rawat expressed gratitude and said, "People from all over the world will get acquainted with the spirituality of Uttarakhand with the online darshan of Char Dham and other major temples. Devotees who are unable to come due to health or other reasons will be able to benefit the Char Dham." (ANI)

