Jitan Ram Manjhi writes to President, demands Bharat Ratna for Ram Vilas Paswan

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 10 (ANI): Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded that Bharat Ratna should be conferred on LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan posthumously.

He also said that Paswan's 12, Janpath residence in the national capital should be converted into a memorial.



The mortal remains of LJP founder and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan were consigned to flames with full state honours in Patna on Saturday.

Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag performed the last rites at Digha ghat.

The mortal remains of Lok Janshakti Party's founder were flown from Delhi to Patna on Friday. The union minister had passed away on Thursday after a long illness. He was 74. (ANI)

