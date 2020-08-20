Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM-S quits grand alliance in Bihar ahead of assembly polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): In a setback to `mahagathbandhan' ahead of assembly elections in Bihar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) led by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has decided to snap ties with it.

Manjhi's son and MLC Santosh Suman on Thursday said that the party workers were ignored by the grand alliance members.

"We decided to fight for their rights by leaving the alliance. We haven't decided the future course of action, we'll talk to our workers and our senior leaders will discuss. We might contest the election on our own or forge a new alliance. There can be a third front too," Suman said.

He said they were ignored in the grand alliance.

"They thought we have no potential. How long would we have tolerated? I do not think there was a meeting of senior leaders of the alliance in the last one and one-and-a-half years. It was detrimental for the welfare of poor," Suman told ANI.

"The alliance partners of mahagathbandhan have another agenda. They do not think of the welfare of the poor. They do not talk about the development of Bihar hence we decided to fight for the rights of poor and marginalized separately," he said.

Asked if HAM will be part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, Suman said no decision has been taken.

"We have not decided it, whether we will join NDA or not. It is not yet decided where we will go. Politics has several possibilities and we will take decisions in the coming days," he said.

The grand alliance in Bihar includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The term of present assembly is scheduled to end on November 29 and assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a call on poll dates in Bihar amid the conditions created by coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

