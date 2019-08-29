Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File photo)
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File photo)

Jitender Singh chairs high level meet, takes stock of ongoing projects in NE region

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In a high-level meeting with officials of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in the region and also discussed the status of the report on the 100 days of the government.
According to an official statement, the officials briefed the minister about the progress made on the ongoing projects in the North Eastern Region (NER).
During the meeting, Singh appreciated the achievement of the Ministry especially for providing data for the Education and Research Network (ERNET) paving way for bringing the region under the Digital India Programme to make the citizens of the country digitally empowered in the field of technology.
The officials told the minister that the work for constructing a hostel for North East students in JNU campus would commence by the first week of September this year.
"The tender for the hostel building has been concluded. This is first of its kind hostel in JNU. The Hostel will accommodate 408 students. In addition to that 24 rooms have been earmarked for Divyang students of the NER," the statement added.
The status of the North Eastern Cultural and Convention Centre which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 94 crore in New Delhi was also discussed during the meeting.
Singh suggested that the Centre should be more futuristic and its capacity should be large so that it could act as a cultural and conventional hub of the North Eastern Region in Delhi.
The minister also suggested for making arrangements for putting up exhibitions and stalls of North-East products and handicrafts in Jammu and Kashmir to increase the connectivity between two regions.
While taking stock of the initiatives and projects to be implemented in the region, Singh said that the development of the NER has been the priority for the government.
"We will make all efforts for the implementation of ongoing development projects and will take measures to introduce new projects for the benefit of people of North East," the minister said.
Singh also took stock of the preparations made for the upcoming two-day North Eastern Council 68th plenary Meet which will begin on September 8 in Guwahati. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:39 IST

In touch with Pakistan though diplomatic channels on Jadhav,...

New Delhi, Aug 29 (ANI): India on Thursday said had sought "immediate, effective and unhindered" consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and was in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:38 IST

Safdarjung Hospital Resident Doctors on indefinite strike after...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of Safdarjung Hospital here on Thursday went on an indefinite strike after two resident doctors were brutally thrashed by the attendants of a patient, who died during treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:36 IST

Vital role of energy, petroleum sectors in making India a $5 tn...

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that petroleum and energy sectors would play a vital role in making India a five trillion dollar economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:28 IST

Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt to study case papers in petition...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the state government to study the case papers in a petition challenging the alleged transfer of police staff and beneficiaries accounts from nationalised banks to Axis Bank.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:26 IST

YSRCP accuses previous Andhra govt. of insider trading, TDP...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Manoj Kothari on Thursday accused the previous state government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu of insider trading and said that there are several issues with the Amaravati capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:23 IST

Pakistan should fulfill obligations towards minorities, fire...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India said on Thursday that Pakistan should fulfill all its obligations towards minorities instead of commenting on others as "a fire was raging there."

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:19 IST

Odisha govt issues letter to stop increment of teachers over...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Taking note of the poor performance in the Government and Aided School, Department of Secondary Education, Odisha has decided to stop the annual increments of headmasters and teachers of the schools.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:15 IST

Haryana CM to launch Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana on Aug 30

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 29: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar will launch Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana from Red Bishop, Panchkula on August 30.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:13 IST

Chattisgarh govt. formulates new advertisement policy for...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In an initiative to curb fake websites, the Chhattisgarh Government has adopted and implemented a new online policy for issuing advertisements to the news-portals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:07 IST

Haryana CM inaugurates 50-bedded hospital in Hodal

Chandigarh (Haryana) Aug 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Public Works Rest House and a 50-bedded hospital in Hodal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:06 IST

Coal scam: Special CBI court acquits former Coal Secretary Gupta

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A special CBI court on Thursday acquitted former Coal Secretary HC Gupta and a Delhi-based firm Pushp Steel and Mining Pvt Ltd (PSMPL) in an alleged coal scam case pertaining to the allocation of 'Brahmapuri coal block' situated in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:00 IST

Comments of Prakash Javadekar taken out of context: I-B Ministry

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday clarified that the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's comment made during a community radio award event was being taken out of context and he was only highlighting the power of communication during his address.

Read More
iocl