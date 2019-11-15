Jitender Singh inaugurates 2-day Regional Conference in Jammu

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday inaugurated a two-day regional conference in Jammu which will focus on the implementation of good governance practices in the region.

The regional conference which is being organised on the theme of "replication of good governance practices in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh" also witnessed the presence of J-K Governor GC Murmu.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is organising the regional conference.

The main objective of the Conference is to bring national and state-level organizations on the same platform to share experiences in Digital Governance, Citizen-Centric Governance and Capacity Building and Personnel Administration. (ANI)

