Jitendra Awhad shares COVID-19 negative test report, dismisses reports of him testing positive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday released his coronavirus test report which came negative after some media reports claimed that he had tested positive.

"I am fit and fine...Working on streets...But some channels using me for TRP...Interesting to know that they think people watch this also. Undoubtedly I was exposed for over a month...God is kind who are kind to others," Awhad, who is also a NCP leader, tweeted.

Notably, Awhad was advised to go into quarantine after a policeman, with whom he had come into contact a few days ago, tested positive for COVID-19.

Also, a journalist, who had interviewed Awhad, tested positive on Monday. (ANI)

