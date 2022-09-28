Jitendra Singh asks State Govts to facilitate central deputation of IAS, other All India Services officers

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh asked State Governments to facilitate the Central Deputation of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and other All India Services officers, said the Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday.

Addressing the Annual Conference of Principal Secretaries of States and UTs, Jitendra Singh said that Central Deputation is part of the federal structure in our country and urged the State Governments to cooperate with the Central Government to address the concerns in this regard.

"There is already a laid down structure for Cadre Management of All India Services and the same needs to be followed in letter and spirit. A particular aspect in this regard is the deployment of the All-India Service officers at Centre," the Minister said, adding that an all-India Service officer is an important interface of the Government, both within the State as well as the Centre.

Dr Jitendra Singh underlined that the Central Government, with the sole objective of weeding out the deadwood in order to maintain a high standard of efficiency and initiative in the State and Centre and carry out an intensive review of service records of Members of the Services which has been provided under Rule 16(3) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958.

The Minister solicited the co-operation of the State Governments in completing all such reviews pending with them expeditiously, under intimation to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP and T).



"The Central Government has successfully allotted 180 IAS officers through Civil Services Examination and around 434 vacancies have been determined for recruitment through induction from State Services that are to be filled up soon," Singh said.

The minister further encouraged the State Governments to follow the guidelines relating to effective service and vigilance management of All India Services officers circulated by the Central Government from time to time.

Dwelling on the training aspect, Jitendra Singh said that to get the best out of a government officer, he or she should be adequately trained and the Central Government has prepared effective training modules for training its officers.

He further said that the Central Government has also devised a module for State Government officials, particularly those working at cutting edge level and urged the State Governments to take full advantage of the same.

Jitendra Singh said, "I am happy to inform you that the Central Government has taken the initiative to fill all the vacant posts under it in a mission mode and expressed hope that the State Governments too would be undertaking a similar exercise. While getting a government job remains a dream for every aspirant, the aspect of doing the job with integrity and devotion and living up to the expectations of the public attains equal significance, particularly in today's scenario."

He said that there is a need to have a platform where interaction at regular intervals between this Department and other stakeholders continues to take place. (ANI)

